JHS Bowl accessibility, 25 changes to Board policy on tap for tonight

The Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education will meet this evening, being their second meeting in as many nights.

The Board of Education met for an emergency meeting yesterday in the JHS Cafeteria to offer members of the community the chance to address the Board and discuss what will be done in the coming days and weeks. Efforts were mainly focused on getting students back into the classrooms with the remnants of the large snow the Jacksonville area received last weekend still sitting in many places, and more cold or freezing precipitation forecasted over the next week.

Tonight, however, will be the regular monthly Board session. During the committee of the whole meeting beginning at 6 p.m, Bill Poole will offer the latest in regards to technology upgrades throughout the district. The Board will then go into closed session before the regular Board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Superintendent Steve Ptacek will make the district’s announcements up to the President’s Day holiday.

Bob Roads, who has been consistently updating the Board on progressions of the construction projects and renovations, will offer another update in line with the Vision 117 initiative.

After other standing reports and a closed session, the Board will return to the main Board room for action items.

25 potential changes to the Board of Education’s policies are going to be discussed. Then, a purchase of Promethean boards will be considered. Finally, the Board will reportedly seek bids to improve accessibility to the JHS Bowl, the details of which the Board will talk about during the meeting and likely in closed session as well. The District 117 Central Office is located at 211 West State Street.