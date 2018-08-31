JHS Choir Director arrested for alleged domestic battery last weekend

According to a written statement from the victim given to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, some time on Saturday the 25th of August, Jacob Smetters and the victim began arguing inside the house they shared in Murrayville. Smetters and the victim extended this argument into the garage space of the home. Smetters then allegedly provoked the victim, who asked that he leave and not return to the house which they shared.

At this time, according to the statement, Smetters harshly threw a plastic cup in the victim’s vicinity, and it shattered. A dog that lives in the residence was also standing inside the garage and ran away from the shattered cup. The victim then went to retrieve the dog. This is when Smetters is alleged of bringing his children into the equation. The victim and Smetters are both parents of these children. After the victim told him to vacate the premises and he attempted to assault her, he allegedly locked his two year old toddler and infant-age children and himself inside the house at the interior garage entrance. The victim was forced to break down the door by, apparently, using her shoulder. The statement compared it to a barricade.

According to the victim’s statement, after the door was pried open, the victim reached into the home and touched a garage door opener for an unspecified reason. The statement continues by declaring that Jacob Smetters slammed the lid of this garage door opener on the victim’s hand, breaking and slicing open the pinky finger. After a considerable amount of blood, Jacob Smetters adamantly refused to drive the victim to hospital for until he heard an apology. The victim then drove to a hospital, accompanied by one of the children. The arresting officer, Morgan County Deputy Potter, retrieved the other child unharmed and arrested Smetters for domestic battery. Smetters resided at the county jail for approximately 40 hours and was released Monday at 9:20 a.m. after paying $300 for bond. A court date for Smetters domestic battery citation has been set for Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. An official emergency order of protection was set by Judge Jeffrey Tobin for the victim, the children, and the house.

Smetters was officially hired by District 117 on August 14th, 2017, teaching at both JMS and JHS last year, but only JHS this year. No administrative action has been taken at this time