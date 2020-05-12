JHS Grad Awarded Dieckamp U of I Scholarship

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 12, 2020 at 2:17pm

A senior at Jacksonville High School has been named as this year’s Herman Dieckamp Scholarship recipient.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation announced today Nicholas Hester has been awarded the Herman Dieckamp University of Illinois Scholarship for 2020.

The Herman Dieckamp tuition and fees scholarship is awarded annually and was made possible through a million-dollar donation to the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation in 2010.

Executive Director of the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, Amy Albers said in the announcement this morning, The scholarship committee was very impressed with Hester’s ability to maintain extremely high academic achievements in all areas while being an involved, well-rounded student.

The scholarship committee is comprised of an administrator, guidance counselor, teachers, and Foundation representatives.

Albers says Hester plans to major in one of the STEM fields at the University of Illinois.

Nicholas Hester is the 10th JHS grad to be awarded the Dieckamp Scholarship.

Herman Dieckamp was a 1946 JHS graduate and a 1950 graduate of the University of Illinois.