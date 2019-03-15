JHS presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ this weekend

The Jacksonville High School auditorium is heading ‘Under the Sea’ this weekend.

Starting tonight at JHS, students will offer three performances of a musical rendition to tell the classic Disney tale ‘The Little Mermaid’. The performances both tonight and tomorrow night at JHS will begin at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee will close the run beginning at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students and children ages 2 and up. All children less than 2 years of age will get in for free. Tickets will be available at the door.

A story recently in the Journal-Courier previewing this weekend’s musical performance said that rehearsals have been ongoing since mid-January, through the obvious struggle with the weather and, presumably, many cancelled rehearsals and practicing from home.

The Journal-Courier story detailed the fact that approximately 60 students are working on the production, from rounding out the cast to working nearly all the crew assignments. An adult is running the lighting for this weekend’s show, but everything else is student-operated.

They also have an approximately 15-piece orchestra to provide music accompaniment.