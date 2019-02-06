JHS, Routt both advance to sectional academic challenge

A regional high school academic competition was held, and many local programs had success.

According to a press release from the Lincoln Land Community College Office of Public Relations and Marketing, approximately 350 students from 21 area high schools competed in the

23rd annual regional Academic Challenge yesterday at Lincoln Land Community College.

In this challenge, students get the opportunity to compete both as individuals and in teams of up to 14 students. Each student is allowed to take individual testing in their choice of two of these subjects: biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics. The tests are written by teams of college and university faculty and are designed to present a challenge to high school students. Teams that place either first or second within their respective divisions at the regional level are eligible to advance to the sectional competition to be held in

March. Third place teams also advance if eight or more high schools compete in a specific division.

High schools are separated into three divisions based on current student enrollment. The first division, Division 300 is schools with 300 or fewer students. Division 700 is schools with anywhere from 301 to 700 students. Division 1500 is for schools with enrollment between 701 and 1500.

Both high schools in the Jacksonville area advanced to the sectional competition.

In Division 300, Routt Catholic High School advanced with teams from New Berlin and Mount Pulaski with eight teams competing in Division 300. Individually, Routt had lots of success, including three first place winners. Andrew Asama got first place in biology, as well as third place in English. Austin Quigg took first place in chemistry, and Ben Hobson earned first place in mathematics. Other top Routt finishers include Steven Schilsky tied for second and Antonio Ruiz tied for third in biology, Carston Crawford tied for second in computer science, and Lily Marshall tied for third in mathematics. Also, Levi Petty took first place in both physics and engineering graphics for New Berlin High School.

In Division 700, seven teams competed, with Athens and Pleasant Plains competing. Blake Hermes took first place in both chemistry and physics for Pleasant Plains, who also had top finishers in computer science and engineering graphics, a category which the Pleasant Plains team swept. Athens had first place finishers in biology and mathematics, and a second place in computer science.

In Division 1500, Jacksonville and Chatham Glenwood teams advanced, with six schools in the division. Glenwood swept both the biology and physics categories, highlighted by an all-female sweep of biology and Neela Nallamothu taking first place in biology and second place in physics. Other top Glenwood finishers include Noah Fons earning first place in both chemistry and mathematics, as well as Jack Crump taking first in physics and second in chemistry. Jacksonville top finishers include Tyler Peters earning first in engineering graphics, Adrian Ishmael tied for first in computer science and Christian Soltermann earning third place in chemistry.

As of this time, a schedule for the sectional competition has not been publicly announced.