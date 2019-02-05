Joe Crain Hired at ALPLM

Joe Crain has a new job. WTAX in Springfield says Crain has been named as the new coordinator for public events at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Officials at the ALPLM says Crain’s tremendous rapport with people throughout the region will help develop programming that would fit local audiences. Among the duties in his new position, will be organizing and promoting public events through marketing, social media, and community engagement.



Crain lost his job at WICS Newschannel 20 as a meteorologist last month after criticizing the station’s Code Red alert policy for severe weather. Crain hasn’t been down for long. He helped host the Morgan County Fair pageant earlier this month. No word on when Crain will be stepping into his new role at the ALPLM.