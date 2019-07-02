Joe Crain – WICS Saga Now Over

The Joe Crain – WICS NewsChannel 20 saga has come to an end. The former, beloved meteorlogist and the Sinclair News Group-owned station issued a joint statement yesterday hoping the two parties can now move on from Crain’s unpopular dismissal from the station.

In a written statement posted to the NewChannel 20 website Crain & WICS writes:

“Joe Crain and WICS wish to announce that they have resolved their differences in a private agreement and will be moving on from their dispute. WICS thanks Joe for his 14 years of service to the station and to the community, and believes it is unfortunate how these events unfolded. Joe thanks the community for its support, thanks WICS for his time there, and asks the community to return to business as usual for the good of all parties.”

Crain was dismissed after he criticized the station’s policy of calling severe weather as “Code Red Alerts” as sensationalizing and that public outcry against the labeling had caused things to be toxic. Crain was dismissed shortly after the on-air criticism in mid-June. Crain has remained quiet on what his next career move will be in the future.