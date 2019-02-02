Joe Page Bridge Reopens

A major path over the Illinois River reopened in the southern portion of the WLDS/WEAI listening area yesterday. The Joe Page Bridge from southern Greene County into Calhoun County was reopened yesterday by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The Joe Paige Bridge closed the first of June after the Illinois River breached the Nutwood Levee. The bridge closure placed a traffic strain on Calhoun County residents since that time. Local residents have had to use ferry routes in either Brussels or Kampsville to get in and out of the county for several weeks. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office said in a press release yesterday that the 4 ferries at Brussels and Kampsville would continue to run for the next 48 hours. After that, Kampsville and Brussels would go back to using just 1 ferry each.

Riverbender reported that local officials and residents were glad to have the bridge back open and have hope that local businesses will get back to having their normal flow of traffic in the next few days. The bridge opened in 1931. It’s 308 lift span is the largest in the world, according to local sources.