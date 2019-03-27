John Stewart drops out of village trustee race

By Anthony Engle on March 27 at 9:53am

The South Jacksonville Trustee race is now down to six candidates.

John Stewart, no relation to current trustee Paula Belobrajdic-Stewart, has informed WLDS/WEAI News that he is dropping out of the race for the three open seats on the village Board of Trustees.

That leaves six candidates: current trustees Chris Norton and Stacy Pinkerton, as well as challengers Jason Hill, Todd Warrick, Jenn Slavin, and Tom Jordan.

We will be previewing these six candidates over the next few days in anticipation of Tuesday’s consolidated election.