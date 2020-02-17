John Wood Adding CNA Classes in Quincy, Mt. Sterling

Mt. Sterling residents will now have the opportunity to earn a CNA certification. John Wood Community College has announced that it is expanding its Certified Nursing Assistant program to both its Quincy and Mt. Sterling campus this Spring. The program, which lasts for 8 weeks, begins on March 16th.

The JWCC CNA curriculum includes classroom, lab and clinical experience, and provides students an opportunity to enter the healthcare field. The program will run until May 15th, Mondays through Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at both locations. Clinicals will also be offered as part of the program at various locations. For more information about the CNA program visit www.jwcc.edu/cna. For registration information, call JWCC in Quincy at 217.641.4355 or the Mt. Sterling Education Center at 217-641-4144.