John Wood Offering GED classes in Pittsfield, Mt. Sterling

A college in the region is helping those complete their high school equivalency. John Wood Community College will offer free GED prep classes in Mt. Sterling and Pittsfield starting this week. The classes, offered through John Wood’s Adult Education program, will help students prepare for the GED test. The program will also provide career planning, job skill training, and college transition information. A mandatory orientation for all those who sign up will be held the first day of classes.

Classes in Pittsfield start August 20th and run from 9AM until noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Classes at the Mt. Sterling campus will run from 5-8PM starting on August 20th on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well.

To register, contact Emily Dozier at 217-641-4951 or via email at edozier@jwcc.edu. More information can also be found on John Wood’s website jwcc.edu/ged.