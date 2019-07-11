Johnson Arrested on Criminal Sexual Assault Charges

A Jacksonville man is behind bars after an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Police Detectives. 35 year old Larry D. Johnson was arrested at 12:52 this afternoon in the 500th block of Stratford Lane. Johnson is being charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault that occurred in Jacksonville. Johnson was booked at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 1:45 where he is being lodged. Detectives are urging the public if they have any information about Johnson or the incident to please contact them at 479-4630.

