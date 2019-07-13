Johnson Facing Life Imprisonment in Sex Assault Case

A man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor had charges formally filed in Morgan County court yesterday. The Journal Courier reports that 35 year old Larry D. Johnson of the 500th block of Stratford Lane had bail set at $350,000.

According to charging documents filed by States Attorney Gray Noll’s office, Johnson is accused of performing and receiving oral sex with a juvenile male and juvenile female in September 2018. Johnson was arrested Thursday afternoon on those charges by Jacksonville Police Detectives. If convicted on predatory sexual assault charges involving the two juveniles, Johnson faces mandatory life imprisonment.

Each of the four counts individually carries a possible sentence of six to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections that must be served consecutively, with a maximum of 120 years or a life sentence, and a mandatory supervised release period of three years to life, according to the Journal Courier report.

Noll recommended setting bail at $500,000 because of the possible sentences Johnson is facing. Judge Chris Reif set bail at $350,000 and ordered Johnson not to have contact with the juveniles. The case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 30th.