Johnsonville Brat Truck, Kiwanis Club serving meals at County Market today

Local residents won’t have to worry about packing a lunch today, as the Johnsonville brat truck is heading to town.

Members of the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club will be serving the brats from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the local County Market.

These Johnsville brats will be cooked on the world’s biggest grill and are available in several different ways.

For those wanting to get in and get out, a drive-thru service will be available. Meals can also be pre-ordered by faxing orders to 800-210-9158 and the meal will be ready to be picked up 30 minutes later.

There are two different meal options. Meal option #1 costs $5 dollars, and includes a brat, chips and a drink. Those opting for Meal #2 will receive two brats, chips and a drink for $7.

All proceeds from the event go to support the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club.