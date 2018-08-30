Jones Wins 1180 Summer Jubilee

A Woodson man was the grand prize winner in the WLDS 1180 summer jubilee campaign this summer.

General manager Gary Scott pulled the name of Sonny Jones of Woodson from the box of winners in the campaign over the past three months.

Scott contacted Sonny Jones this morning.

The prize is a $500 travel voucher from World Travel.

Jones won a Toro Weed Eater from Beard Implement earlier this summer.

Scott thanks all the sponsors and participants in this year’s 1180 Summer Jubilee campaign.

