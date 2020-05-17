Journal Courier to Drop Sunday Editions, Move to Postal Carrier Delivery

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 17, 2020 at 7:00am

The “oldest continually published newspaper in Illinois”, will soon drop Sundays from print circulation.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier has announced the final phase of converting to delivery of the paper via the U.S. Postal Service.

In a letter to subscribers, Publisher and Editor David C.L. Bauer says the conversion to postal delivery started earlier this year, and with the change, the Journal Courier will now offer a weekend edition, eliminating Sunday editions.

Bauer says subscribers will still receive their paper each day with their regular mail delivery Monday through Saturday, on the date it was published.

The last area of Jacksonville to be moved to postal delivery service will see the change in delivery method beginning on Tuesday May 26th.

Bauer says the Journal Courier is also launching a new subscriber only newsletter titled the Journal Insider. He says the Insider is designed to give access to local news and content only available to Journal Courier subscribers.

The Journal Courier will also cease publishing the newspaper on federal holidays, coinciding with the U.S. Post Office’s observance of these holidays. Bauer says an email newsletter for subscribers only, will be sent on these days.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier has roots in Jacksonville dating back to the early 1800’s, and is owned by the Hearst Media Group who purchased the paper from Civitas Media in 2017.

Hearst Media also owns and publishes the Alton Telegraph and the Edwardsville Intelligencer.