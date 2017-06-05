JPD announces “Boots on the Ground” program

The Jacksonville Police Department is announcing a campaign to foster positive interactions between officers and local citizens.

Partnering with Charlie’s Coffee & Cones, the local police department is establishing the “Boots on the Ground” program to promote communication and stronger relationships between police and the community.

“Boots on the Ground” is a two-part program. The first part of the campaign will see officers engaging in designated neighborhood patrols on foot without the use of squad cars. Part one aims to make the department more visible and accessible to the residents and youth in those particular areas.

Part two of the “Boots on the Ground” program is where Charlie’s Coffee & Cones come in. During the foot patrols, police officers will carry certificates for one free ice cream cone from Charlie’s to hand out to children they interact with.

The goals of the program are to establish a visible presence in neighborhoods without squad cars; communicate with the community through non-enforcement interactions; become familiar with residents and young people in local neighborhoods; build trust between police officers and community members; and share problem-solving ideas to strengthen relationships between police and the community, and in turn provide safer neighborhoods.

Certificates for free ice cream cones are being provided to the department by Charlie’s owner Butch Woods. The “Boots on the Ground” program runs from now through August.