JPD Arrest Man In Saturday Shooting Case

Jacksonville Police responded to a shooting on Saturday evening. At approximately 6:45PM, Jacksonville Police responded to a 9-1-1 call from a female saying that a man had been shot in her apartment in the 200 block of South West Street. Upon arrival, the victim was treated on scene and taken to Passavant Area Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released by police.

Police identified the suspect and later located 28 year old Charles F Watts of the 1700 block of South Main Street in a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Morton Avenue at 11:55PM. Watts was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 2:42 yesterday morning for aggravated battery with a firearm. He is currently being lodged at the jail. Anyone with any further information in the incident is encouraged to contact the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers or the Jacksonville Police Department Investigations Division.