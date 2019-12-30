JPD Arrests Juvenile For Saturday Bomb Threat

The Jacksonville Police Department arrested a 12 year old male juvenile at his residence today in connection with a bomb threat called in to Wal-Mart on Saturday.

The juvenile allegedly made a suspicious phone call to the shopping center at 12:32PM Saturday and made reference to a bomb and then immediately disconnected the phone call. Store staff did not deem the threat credible. However, JPD and Jacksonville Fire Department crews limited entry to the store for about an hour before allowing business to resume as normal. At no time did police believe any members of the public were in danger.

Police detectives were able to trace the call back to the male juvenile and make the arrest. “The Jacksonville Police Department takes threats to our community serious regardless of intent,” said JPD Lieutenant Doug Thompson in a press release this afternoon, “We will continue to take a zero tolerance approach to threats made to or about our community.”

The juvenile’s case has been remanded to the authority of the Morgan County Circuit Court for any official charges.