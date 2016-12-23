JPD Beefing Up Patrols for Holiday Weekends

By Blake Schnitker on December 23 at 10:05am

Extra police patrols will be on local streets and in local stores over the holiday weekend.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Chris Johnson says the increased patrols aren’t limited to just the local roadways but also local stores.

According to Johnson, shoplifting and similar crimes are a year-round problem for retail stores and not specifically a holiday issue.

Johnson says the department will focus their attention on stores and streets with the highest concentrations of people.

With New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day being two of the most popular events locally, Johnson says there will also be additional patrols.

Johnson asks local citizens to set up sober rides ahead of time, especially if they plan on going out on New Year’s Eve.

In past years, Johnson says New Year’s Day has mostly been a fun, harmless event for both police and local residents, though officers will be conducting their usual bar walk-throughs and checking IDs.

Other police units, such as the Springfield Police Department and Illinois State Police, also plan on having extra controls during the holiday weekends.