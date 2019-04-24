JPD called to disturbance near Lincoln Elementary Tuesday evening

A series of fights and brawls occurred in Jacksonville yesterday evening.

One of those brawls was located, according to the Jacksonville Police Department, in the 300 block of West Dunlap.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, police responded to a disturbance yesterday near Lincoln Elementary School for reports of a large fight. Upon arrival, police found several people had been injured after being struck with some type of objects. Several victims were transported by EMS to Passavant Area Hospital.

At this time, the Jacksonville Police Department is continuing their investigation, and no arrests have yet been made in regards to this incident.

A juvenile was also arrested yesterday in regards to another fighting incident. A 15 year old male was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. yesterday for disorderly conduct after attempting to incite a fight with other subjects in the roadway. The 15 year old juvenile was arrested in the 100 block of West Independence Avenue.

According to a lieutenant with the Jacksonville Police Department, the arrest of the fifteen-year-old juvenile is connected to the incident in the 300 block of West Dunlap.