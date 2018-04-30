JPD holding annual Teen Police Academy

Many area residents have heard of the Citizens Police Academy offered through the Jacksonville Police Department, well now it’s time for local youngsters to take their turn.

The Jacksonville Police Department is announcing that, in late May, it will be hosting its annual Teen Police Academy.

This four-day course is designed for students between eighth grade and sophomore year of high school, with topics of discussion including Criminal Law, Special Response Team, Social Media strategies, K-9 units and other law enforcement-related topics.

Applications for those interested in attending the Teen Police Academy are available at Jacksonville High School, Routt High School, Jacksonville Middle School, Our Saviour’s Junior High, as well as the Jacksonville Police Department.

In order to participate, applications must be filled out and returned to the Jacksonville Police Department by May 11th.

For any further questions or information regarding the Teen Police Academy, contact Jacksonville Middle School Resource Officer Dave Turner, Jacksonville High School Resource Officer Craig Wright, or the Jacksonville Police Department, at 217-479-4630.