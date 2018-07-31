JPD hosting Blood Drive today as part of 100 Days of Summer

The Jacksonville Police Department is playing host to a blood drive today as part of the Central Illinois Community Blood Center’s 100 days of summer.

Today’s blood drive runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville Police Department, located within the Jacksonville Municipal Building at 200 West Douglas.

Executive Secretary with the Jacksonville Police Department Courtney Glass is in charge of scheduling appointments for today’s event. Glass says the relationship between the local police department and the Central Illinois Community Blood Center is one that has grown stronger over the past few years.

Glass says that, like the community blood center and other medical agencies in the area, the police department recognizes the need for blood donations, particularly during the summer months.

For area residents who would like to donate blood today, or get involved in some other capacity, Glass goes over how they can do so.

Aside from today’s blood drive, Jacksonville Police, along with Morgan-Scott Crimestoppers and other area law enforcement agencies, are hosting another blood drive one week from today, during National Night Out at Community Park next Tuesday, August 7th, from 6 to 9 p.m.