JPD Investigating A Home Hit By A Gunshot

Jacksonville Police responded to a home in the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at approximately 2:20 Saturday afternoon. A resident of the home advised police that she was sitting in her living room and heard a loud noise. She advised police that when she got up to investigate the origin of the noise, she saw a bullet hole through her residence.

No one was reported injured by the incident. Police do not believe the incident to be intentional and the origin of the gun fire is unknown. Police are continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-3570.