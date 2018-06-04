JPD investigating alleged overnight vehicle break-in

Jacksonville Police are investigating an alleged vehicle break-in reported early this morning.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Police Department, officers received a call at approximately 7:45 a.m. today in which the caller told police that they believed their vehicle had been broken into overnight and had several items removed.

The caller claimed that the alleged incident must have occurred during the time frame between 6 p.m. yesterday and the time of the call shortly before 8 a.m. today in the 12-hundred block of Allen Avenue in Jacksonville.

It is unclear at this time what specific items the caller claims were removed, and an estimated cost of the allegedly stolen property remains unavailable.

The incident remains under investigation by Jacksonville Police at this time.