JPD investigating alleged stabbing overnight, victim not cooperating with authorities

A local man has been hospitalized following an alleged stabbing in the early morning hours at an unknown location.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, shortly after 2 a.m. today, local officers responded to a report of an adult male who has allegedly been stabbed.

Local law enforcement authorities claim that the victim is currently refusing to cooperate with police, thus an exact location of where the alleged stabbing took place remains unknown, as well as the name of the victim. However, according to reports from Jacksonville Police, the call in which the stabbing was reported came from the 100 block of Walnut Court, in which the caller told police that the victim had been stabbed in the right butt cheek.

The male victim was transported by Morgan County EMS to Passavant Hospital. And while the extent of the injury extent of the victim’s injuries or medical status remain unknown at this time, they do not appear to be non-life threatening.

Again, the victim is not cooperating with police at this time and there are currently no further details regarding the alleged incident. WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information regarding the alleged stabbing, as well as the medical status of the victim, if and when they become available. Police say there are suspects at this time.