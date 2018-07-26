JPD investigating second alleged robbery, no connection to Monday’s incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating a second alleged robbery in the past four days.

According to reports from local police, the Jacksonville Police Department received a report of an alleged armed robbery shortly after 3:30 a.m. today. The caller told police that the alleged incident took place in the 800 block of Hoagland, likely near the Turner High Rise residential complex.

According to police, the victim claimed to have been robbed of his cell phone and wallet by a white male whom the victim said was allegedly wielding a knife. Police were also informed by the victim that the white male suspect was accompanied by a black male.

Despite the alleged presence of a knife, police reports say no one was injured during the course of the alleged incident. Jacksonville Police responded to a similar incident late Monday night in the 300 block of East Morton, in which the victim told police that he had been robbed and struck with a plastic handgun.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford says that, despite the similarities and timing of the two alleged incidents, the department is treating them as completely separate from one another.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the alleged incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.