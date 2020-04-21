JPD Investigating Stolen Truck Fire

Jacksonville Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire. At 5:58AM yesterday, a caller advised police of a vehicle on fire near the intersection of West Chambers and South West Street. Upon arrival, police found a truck fully engulfed in flames.

According to police reports, the truck was stolen by unknown subjects at approximately 11:46PM on Friday from the Illinois College campus. The Jacksonville Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but Fire Chief Doug Sills told the Journal Courier that the truck was a complete loss.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Police at 479-4630.