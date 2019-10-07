JPD Investigating Strong Arm Robbery At Family Video

Jacksonville Police are needing assistance in an investigation into a strong-arm robbery from yesterday afternoon. At 4:12PM, Jacksonville Police responded to Family Video at 146 West Morton Avenue in reference to a robbery. The store employee told officers of a a white male, between the ages of 50-60 years old, and approximately 6 feet tall entering the business and attempting to remove cash from the business by open hand force. The store employee was physically confronted by the subject; however, no physical injury occurred. At this time, the suspect remains unidentified. Any information regarding the incident should be directed to the Jacksonville Police’s investigations division.

