Jacksonville Police are needing assistance in an investigation into a strong-arm robbery from yesterday afternoon. At 4:12PM, Jacksonville Police responded to Family Video at 146 West Morton Avenue in reference to a robbery. The store employee told officers of a a white male, between the ages of 50-60 years old, and approximately 6 feet tall entering the business and attempting to remove cash from the business by open hand force. The store employee was physically confronted by the subject; however, no physical injury occurred. At this time, the suspect remains unidentified. Any information regarding the incident should be directed to the Jacksonville Police’s investigations division.
JPD Investigating Strong Arm Robbery At Family Video
By Benjamin Cox on October 7, 2019 at 5:01am