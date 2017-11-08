JPD investigating suspicious incident between an adult & a Jacksonville Middle School student

Jacksonville Police are investigating an allegedly suspicious interaction yesterday between a Jacksonville Middle School student and an unknown adult.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at approximately 3:15 p.m. yesterday, shortly after school had been dismissed, local police received information regarding a white male with brown hair, approximately 30 years of age, approaching a juvenile on Sherwood Eddy Drive. The male is also described as having no facial hair and wearing a black shirt and long pants.

Authorities say that the male allegedly asked the juvenile if he wished to go with him for money. After the juvenile declined, the male subject reportedly left the area on foot heading east.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says local police will decide what information is released during their investigation. Ptacek explains that district staff is paying extra attention to any possibly suspicious activity.

“I have been on the phone with Chief Mefford of the Jacksonville Police Department. The police are in the process of asking for video surveillance footage from several local businesses, and will be asking the community for any information that they have regarding the event. Chief Mefford stated they will be increasing patrols before and after school. The staff at each of our schools will be even more vigilant about ensuring that adults that interact with our students are legitimate, and will report any suspicious adult activity near our schools,” Ptacek says.

Jacksonville Police say the incident is currently under investigation and is believed to be isolated. Anyone with potential information regarding the alleged incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Doug Thompson at 217-479-4630.