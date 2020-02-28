JPD Investigating Two Burglaries From Wednesday Night

Jacksonville Police are investigating two possible burglaries from overnight Wednesday. Police responded to a call at 500 Capitol Way at approximately 8AM Thursday morning. Upon investigation, police found forcible entry into a storage shed on the property with an undetermined amount of items taken from the property.

A second forcible entry call was reported to police at approximately 4:18 Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of Hackett Avenue. Upon investigation, police found that entry was made into a detached garage on the property overnight and an undetermined amount of tools were taken from the garage.

If you have any information into these incidents, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-3570.