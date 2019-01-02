JPD investigation, search warrant lead to arrest of local man for drug-related charges

A Jacksonville man is behind bars for several alleged drug-related charges following a search warrant conducted yesterday.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Police, along with assistance from the Jacksonville Special Response Team in cooperation with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, and with special assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant yesterday on a residence in the 700 block of East State. As a result of the search warrant, authorities recovered a handgun, ICE – also known as methamphetamine, possible cannabis oils, cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Authorities say that the lone resident of the basement of the residence, 36-year old Chad Lonergan, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, methamphetamine delivery over five grams, and manufacture/delivery of cannabis more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Doug Thompson says Lonergan was taken into custody without incident. He says upon police conducting the search warrant, two other individuals were found in the residence. Those other two individuals were not arrested and were subsequently released after being questioned.

Thompson says the investigation into Lonergan hasn’t necessarily been an extensive one, as the case broke open thanks to receive information received by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Lieutenant Thompson says that more charge could be pending.

According to Thompson, the arrest of Lonergan is in no way related to the large drug bust referred to as Operation Sleigh Bell that was conducted around a month ago.