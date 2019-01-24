JPD receives $8,000 check from Citizens Police Academy Alumni for new K9

The Jacksonville Police Department is getting a new K9 police dog thanks to the generosity of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni.

Earlier this week, the alumni group of the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy presented the Jacksonville Police Department with a check to be used for the purchase of a new K9 officer with the local law enforcement agency. This comes after the local police department received some information last fall regarding the retirement of former Jacksonville Police K9 “Bo,” who had his official last day several months ago.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford explains how the local agency went about trying to find a replacement for Bo.

“The department was trying to come up with some ways to continue the K9 program, so I approached the Citizens Police Academy because they’re always willing to help out with equipment or training or whatever needs we have at the facility in the best way that they can. They had a meeting and discussed and decided that that was something that they wanted to do, so they went on a fundraising campaign and they were able to present the department with a check for $8,000 for the purchase of a new dog,” Mefford explains.

Chief Mefford says the department has already purchased a new dog, which goes by the name “Ares,” named after the patron god of war and city defense, civil order and courage in Greek mythology.

“We took possession of the new dog two weeks ago from a kennel in Indiana. The new dog’s name is Ares and he is approximately two years old. We were able to, because of the generous donation from the Citizens Police Academy, purchase a dog that already had some obedience and training in him. He’s not in service right now because he has to go through an 8 to 10-week training course in Decatur at an advanced law enforcement academy for new dogs and new handlers,” says Mefford.

Mefford also goes over the training that Ares still needs to go through, and what the new K9 will help the local department with once he begins his service.

“He’ll go through another round of basic obedience and handler training to where he is socialized only to his handler from our agency. He will be trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehensions and tracking for lost or individuals who may have fled from an area,” says Mefford.

The Citizens Police Academy Alumni dedicates a number of hours throughout the year to helping the Jacksonville Police Department with various activities like shutting down intersections for parades, park patrols, crowd control at the Fourth of July Celebration and Cruise Control for free.