JPD, Scott Co. Health Dept. hosting drug take-backs this Saturday

Morgan County residents are asked to bring their unused or unwanted pills and other prescription medications for disposal to the Jacksonville Police Department tomorrow morning for a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. JPD Lieutenant of Investigations Doug Thompson explains why this is such a vital program to offer citizens.

“Individuals in the community can bring in any prescription medication, whether expired or just a prescription you need to get rid of, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the Police Department – no questions asked and completely anonymous. Chris McMahon and I will be in the front lobby of the Department to collect the prescriptions. A drug reaching its expiration date is a sign that the chemical makeup of the drug may start to change, so we don’t want people ingesting something that they think will help but may harm them. We also don’t want children or adolescents ingesting things that they may think is just candy without understanding the serious nature of the situation. We will take all collected prescriptions to the DEA office in Springfield, where the narcotics will be incinerated.”



The Scott County Health Department, at 335 West Cherry Street in Winchester, is also participating in this Drug Take-Back program at the same time tomorrow: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.