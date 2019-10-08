JPD Seek Info on Armed Robbery Overnight at Downtown Liquor Store

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 8, 2019 at 3:53pm

The Jacksonville Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place last night.

According to a press release, at 10:20 pm, two masked individuals entered Dunlap Liquors at 223 Dunlap Court, and demanded money while brandishing a weapon.

The suspects then fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 479-4630 or the Crimestoppers anonymous hot line at 243-7300.

Anyone wishing to submit tips via text message may do so by texting to “CRIMES” to (274637). The first word of your text tip must be the word “PAYOUT”

Those wishing to submit tips via the internet can log on to https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=736.