JPD Seeking Info on Kosciusko Home Invasion

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between 1:30p.m. and 6:10p.m. on May 19th unknown persons entered a residence in the 400 block of South Kosciusko. Once inside, the residence was ransacked and an undetermined amount of cash removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com