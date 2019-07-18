JPD Seeking Info on Two Separate West Morton Incidents

Jacksonville Police are seeking information on two crimes that occurred over night:

Police responded to a call at a business in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue at 11:50PM last night. A male complainant alleged that his bicycle was stolen from his place of work at approximately 9PM. Complainant uses the bike to get back and forth to work. Value of the bicycle is at $120.

Jacksonville police responded to a call from dispatch at a business at about 4:15 this morning to a the 1100 block of West Morton Avenue. The caller said that a white male subject pried open the door to the business causing damage to the outer door jamb between 3:55 and prior to the police arriving. Police investigated the business and found that the subject did not make entry and did not take anything. Approximate damage to the business is at about $200.

If you have any further information regarding these two incidents, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department.