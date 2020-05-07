JPD Seeks Info on Recent Theft of Tools

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between 4p.m. on May 3 and 9a.m. on May 4: unknown person(s) entered a vacant residence located in the 300 block of North Clay, and removed several tools.

Among the items taken were a Craftsman Circular Saw and Reciprocating Saw. A Craftsman Drill/Driver and Battery charger. A Milwaukee Circular Saw and a Dremel Oscillating tool. The total loss of the stolen items is estimated over $1000.

The Jacksonville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting to the word CRIMES, which is the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.