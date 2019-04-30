JPSF continues call for high school caps and gowns

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is getting set for local high school graduation.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation is not only preparing for the 2019 commencement ceremony, but all future graduations, as students may be in need every year.

Amy Albers, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, explains how anyone in the Jacksonville area, not just past JHS graduates, can help with this cause.

“You can drop off any lightly-used caps, gowns, and tassels to the JPSF office on the second floor at the District 117 Central Office. There is also an option to sponsor a graduating student for $40.”



Albers says the original deadline for donations used in the 2019 ceremony was more of a guideline than an actual deadline for any donations.

“We really just wanted to make sure that we would have enough for everyone and have the time to order more if we need to. Even though we set it at May 1st, that was more of a guideline. This is a year-round effort. Lots of students are going to be graduating this year, and their parents might not know what to do with the caps and gowns.”



Call the JPSF at (217) 243-9411, extension 1133, or email Amy at aalbers@jsd117.org for more information.

