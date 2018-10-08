JREDC, Jax World Affairs Council to host speaker on Trade & Tariffs

The Jacksonville World Affairs Council of West Central Illinois and the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, or JREDC, are teaming up to co-sponsor a program this Wednesday in Jacksonville. The program is tited “Trade, Tariffs & Tidlewave” and takes place this Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Land Community College in town.

With the ongoing trade war with China having a tremendously negative effect on many west central Illinois farmers, the topics of trade and tariffs are particularly pertinent to producers throughout rural Illinois at the moment. To learn more about these subjects, the Jacksonville World Affairs Council of West Central Illinois and the JREDC have decided to co-sponsor the program, which will feature Jim Ryan, an International Trade Specialist at Bradley University’s Illinois SBDC International Trade Center and coordinator for the Foster College of Business’ Global Scholars Program. Ryan will be featured as the main speaker at Wednesday’s event.

As the keynote speaker, he will provide his presentation titled “Trade, Tariffs & Tidlewaves” explaining the various functions of global trade, and discuss the impact that tariffs have on trade. Ryan has taught at colleges in Singapore, Malaysia and the United States, and has extensive academic, professional and business experience in international trade throughout his career.

Wednesday’s event is free and open to the public. The program starts at 7 p.m. in Room 1115 at Lincoln Land Community College, located at 32 North Central Park Plaza in Jacksonville.