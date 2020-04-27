JSD 117 Prepping Virtual Graduation Ceremony For Class of 2020

Superintendent Steve Ptacek announced today that Jacksonville School District 117 is planning a virtual graduation ceremony for 2020 seniors. Ptacek said that he and High School Principal Andrea Lee have received several ideas from the community to honor the graduating class of 2020. Ptacek said in a message sent to parents that it would be irresponsible to hold any large group gathering, even outdoors. Ptacek says many of the gathering restrictions would be in violation of social distancing guidelines.

Ptacek says that in light of Governor J.B. Pritzker announcing that the new school year in the fall might begin with remote learning, the virtual plan has been undertaken. Ptacek says the possibility of a delayed physical ceremony still exists as long as public gathering restrictions are eased. Ptacek said that in a survey of students that the traditional ceremony would have to take place before August 1st. Ptacek says more information will come in a direct communication from Principal Lee in the near future.