JSD117 Board declares central office official future meeting place

Jacksonville School District 117 is officially settling down into their new building tonight.

The District 117 Board of Education will meet in a special board meeting session this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a momentous declaration, followed by a closed session.

The main public action item is displaying the formality of relinquishing the district of its prior need to use the media room at Jacksonville High School and completely transferring the location of all future District 117 Board of Education meetings to the central office board room.

A closed session will be held after this official proclamation, with reasons for this closed session listed as, firstly, the “selection of a person to fill a public office, as defined in the Open Meetings Act, including a vacancy in a public office, when the public body is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance, or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the public body is given power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance”, and also “the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the Public body or legal counsel, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employees of the Public body or against legal counsel of the public body to determine its validity.”

One potential topic of conversation that might presumably be included in the course of this evening’s closed session is the temporary replacement of former Board Secretary Cori Wagner, who resigned at the last Board meeting after accepting a staff position at Saint Louis University. The seat will be up for election in April, as Wagner’s term was already ending when she resigned. The district has not commented as to who may fill Wagner’s seat in the interim.