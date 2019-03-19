JSD117 Kindergarten enrollment today, tomorrow

Jacksonville School District 117 is holding open Kindergarten enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year today and tomorrow.

Representatives of the district will be stationed at two different locations, one today and one tomorrow.

For today, the open enrollment location will be the Urban League Head Start Center, located at 3001 West Lafayette Avenue. District officials will be present to enroll students today from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the district will have both morning and afternoon times for parents to enroll students for kindergarten. This will be held at the Early Years Pre-School at 516 Jordan Street. The two open enrollment times will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Enrollment in kindergarten is open to all students in the district that will turn 5 years old before September 1st of this year.