July 1 Sees Dozens of New Laws & Taxes Taking Effect in Illinois

Illinois residents woke up to a plethora of new laws and taxes this morning. As a result of the end of the spring legislative session, many new laws governing cigarettes, gas, gambling, license plate and title fees, vaping, and using your cellphone while driving took effect at midnight. Here’s a rundown of all the new laws in the state today:

It’s now illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products.

The cigarette tax in Illinois goes up a dollar per pack to $2.98, making Illinois’ tax the 10th highest in the nation. There’s also a 15% increase in taxes on e-cigarettes and vaping equipment.

The motor fuel tax went up 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon. Diesel fuel will also go up 2 and a half cents. It makes Illinois’ gas tax the 6th highest in the nation.

Any driver caught on their phone will be given a moving violation on their driving record, with additional fines, fees, and court costs. A driver with 3 moving violations in a month could have their driver’s license suspended or revoked.

Driver’s registration fees go up exponentially today, varying on the type of vehicle that you drive.

While students won’t notice until the Fall, a new Illinois law requires 5 hours of academic instruction in the classroom in the 8 hour school day.

Mayors can now officiate over weddings.

Local governments cannot adopt their own “right to work” laws.

Township governments cannot adopt their own regulations on the placement of wind farms in the state. The regulations lie solely on the shoulders of county governments.

Several other new laws will be coming in the next 6 months. Additional taxes on parking garage fees, a tax amnesty program will run in October to November for those owing back taxes, and recreational marijuana will take effect on January 1st. Most of the new legislation has been met with mixed reviews from groups and citizens around the state.