July Weather in Jax

It was hot and dry in July in Jacksonville, but not record setting.

The day time highs last month never failed to reach at least 84 degrees. There were 13 days of 90 or better readings, but the mercury never reached triple digits. A typical day in July saw the mercury reach 89 during the day, and fall to just under 65 at night.

The average reading was just under 77 degrees, only 2 degrees off the norm. The top reading was 99 on the 21st, and the coolest was 55 on the 30th.

The most noteworthy weather note from last month was the dry condition. Jacksonville received just under an inch and two thirds of rain in July. The long term average is just under 4 inches of rain.

It is a sharp contract from July of last year, when Jacksonville received 10 and two thirds inches of rain.

It was the driest July in Jacksonville since this area received just over a half an inch of rain in 2012.

There was measurable rain in Jacksonville on 10 of the 31 days, but never more than a half an inch in one 24 hour period. The high water mark was nearly an inch of rain that fell on July 27th and 28th.

WLDS-WEAI is a National Weather Service Cooperative Weather reporting station.