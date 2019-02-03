July Weather

Last month’s weather came up short of the flash and splash of the previous two months.

Rainfall for the month of July checked in at only 1 and 7 tenths inches. That’s well below the normal rainfall for July, which is usually about 3 and two thirds inches.

That’s a welcome change from the previous two months, in which we had 16 and a half inches in May and June.

The heaviest rain occurred on July 4th, which came to just under 3 quarters of an inch. There was very little rain…only about a third of an inch over the last 13 days of the month.

Temperatures last month were a little warm, averaging 78 degrees, or about 2 degrees more than normal.

There were 14 days of 90 or better readings, topping out with a 95 degree reading on the 11th.

The coolest temperature was 54 on the 23rd.

A typical day last month saw a high of 89, and a low of 67.

Rainfall for the year is running 10 and a quarter inches above normal. Total rainfall for Jacksonville through July is at 32 and 6 tenths inches.

WLDS-WEAI is a cooperative weather station for the National Weather Service.