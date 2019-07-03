June was Wet and Cool

A wetter, and cooler June than normal slowed the planting of beans and corn in the Jacksonville Area.

The total rainfall of the year was 6 and 88 hundredths inches. That’s over 4 and a half inches more than normal.

It’s been dry the past two Junes. The rainfall total from the last flood year, 2015, was over 10 inches, and there was the record 14 and a third inch rainfall in June of 2011.

There was measurable rain on 15 of the 30 days. The heavy rains occurred on the 16th with just under an inch and a half, and the over 2 inch rain on the 22nd.

Rainfall for the year is now at 30 and 87 hundredths inches, about 12 inches above normal. And, Jacksonville is now only 7 inches short of a normal, YEARLY rainfall.

The average temperature last month was 70-point-8-degrees, about 3 tenths lower than normal.

There was just one day of 90 or better reading, and only 17 of 80 or better.

A typical day saw a high of 81, and a low of 61.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the national Weather Service.

