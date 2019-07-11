Jurgens Found Alive in Bean Field Outside of Petersburg

A missing man in Menard County has been found alive this morning. Menard County Sheriff’s Deputies alerted media that 91 year old Floyd Jurgens of Petersburg has been found alive by search crews. Jurgens was found lying in a bean field approximately three quarters of a mile from his home this morning according to WICS Newschannel 20 reports. Jurgens was able to speak with crews on the scene and received treatment from Menard County EMS before being taken to a local hospital.

A Facebook Post on the Menard County Sheriff’s Department Page this morning thanked community members and search and rescue personnel for their work. Jurgens went missing from his home in Petersburg at approximately 2PM yesterday afternoon. The search continued until sundown last night. Search crews picked back up at 8AM this morning. Illinois State Police Air Operations located Jurgens shortly after taking up the search. Jurgens was moved out of the bean field by an all-terrain vehicle to an ambulance.

The extensive search lasted approximately 18 hours involving ground personnel, all-terrain vehicles, aircraft, drones, and a number of local volunteers.