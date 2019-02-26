Justin Gipperich pre-trial rescheduled, still on track for April 8th docket

A Carrollton man made a pre-trial appearance in Greene County Court Monday.

34 year old Justin T. Gipperich was booked into the Greene County Jail on the evening of Wednesday, January 16th on a charge of alleged aggravated criminal sexual assault of a juvenile victim younger than 13 years old.

The entire list of original charges against Gipperich were: predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, indecent solicitation of a minor, criminal sexual assault of a family member, child pornography, domestic battery and providing harmful material to a minor. He has now been formally charged in Greene County court with 3 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and 2 counts of possession of child pornography.

Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe details the ongoing investigation about Gipperich’s alleged crimes of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

“We previously charged him with a number of things, and he is still in the custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Originally, when he pleaded not guilty, we set the jury trial in April. That was the next setting we had here in Greene County. We also set an earlier pre-trial setting than normal because, as part of the search of the defendant’s house, there were a number of items that were seized. Some of them were electronic devices. Law enforcement officers are still analyzing some things seized from the home to determine what charges, if any others, might also be appropriate in a criminal trial against Gipperich.”



State’s Attorney Briscoe explains whether or not the case against Gipperich will be able to move to a jury trial on April 8th.

“Some of that is going to depend on whether or not law enforcement will be able to analyze the seized materials in time for that April 8th date. We did set another pre-trial session before that jury trial docket session, and the defense and I are moving forward as if we will begin this trial on April 8th.”



Justin Gipperich will next appear in Greene County court for pre-trial on Wednesday, April 3rd at 1:45 pm. Gipperich is being represented by Public Defender Tom Piper.