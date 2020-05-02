Juvenile Picked Up for String of Offences Friday

Jacksonville Police had a lengthy trek of offenses on a juvenile yesterday.

Jacksonville Police received a call at 9:54AM by a resident in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard about a suspicious person and vehicle hanging around the street. Upon arrival, police couldn’t find the subject mentioned by the caller. Police were then called to the Circle K in the 600 block of North Main at 12:06PM after an employee refused to sell alcohol to a subject presenting false identification. After the employee refused the service, the subject than tried to get in altercation with employees before soon leaving the premises. The Circle K employee presented police with the ID upon arrival.

At 12:34PM, a caller reported being incidentally struck by a car in the 300 block of West College. The caller said he was not injured in the incident and felt the accident was completely incidental and wanted to report the incident. The description of the vehicle matched the description of the vehicle driven by the subject in the previous incidents at Circle K and Hoagland Boulevard. Police were able to eventually locate the vehicle at 1:45PM and perform a traffic stop in the 200 block of West State Street after the vehicle was attempting to drive the wrong way down a one-way street. Police arrested a 17 year old male juvenile and cited him for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and misrepresentation of age by presenting false identification. The juvenile was eventually released to the custody of a parent or guardian with a notice to appear in Morgan County court.